News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT To Acquire A New Logistics Property In Sydney For A$23.5 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 1, 2020 17:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit to acquire a new logistics property in Sydney for A$23.5 million
|Announcement Reference
|SG200701OTHR8JTM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued a press release on the above matter as attached for information.