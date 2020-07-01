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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT To Acquire A New Logistics Property In Sydney For A$23.5 Million

01 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 1, 2020 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit to acquire a new logistics property in Sydney for A$23.5 million
Announcement Reference SG200701OTHR8JTM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued a press release on the above matter as attached for information.

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