News
Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Stapled Securities In Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 7, 2020 18:57
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Payment of Directors' Fees by way of Stapled Securities in Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG200707OTHRSO59
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.