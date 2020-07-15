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Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of Sale Of Interest In Land At 177 River Valley Road Singapore And Entry Into Joint Development Deed

15 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 15, 2020 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART-Completion of Sale of Interest in Land 177 River Valley Rd & Entry into Joint Development Deed
Announcement Reference SG200715OTHR0T0K
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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