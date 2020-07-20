News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Directors' Fees By Way Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2020 19:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"): Payment of Directors Fees by way of units in CCT
|Announcement Reference
|SG200720OTHRIY17
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.