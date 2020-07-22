News
CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Raffles City Singapore - 2Q 2020 Financial Results Presentation
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 22, 2020 6:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT and CCT - Raffles City Singapore 2Q 2020 Financial Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200722OTHRD2DC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT")) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")), have today issued joint presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.