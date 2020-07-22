News
CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Further Update On The Proposed Merger
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 22, 2020 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT and CCT - Further Update on the Proposed Merger
|Announcement Reference
|SG200722OTHR802X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT")) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.