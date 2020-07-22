CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Further Update On The Proposed Merger

22 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 22, 2020 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT and CCT - Further Update on the Proposed Merger
Announcement Reference SG200722OTHR802X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT")) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 71,853 bytes)
Back to top