News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2020 6:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG200723OTHRIGAS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.