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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

23 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2020 6:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG200723OTHRIGAS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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