News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2020 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200723OTHRH1W9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on Ascendas Reit's 1H FY2020 Financial Results, as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 1H FY2020 grew 3.7% y-o-y to S$263.2 million;2) 1H FY2020 Results Announcement;3) Presentation Slides - 1H FY2020 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information.