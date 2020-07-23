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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

23 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2020 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200723OTHRH1W9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on Ascendas Reit's 1H FY2020 Financial Results, as attached for information:1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 1H FY2020 grew 3.7% y-o-y to S$263.2 million;2) 1H FY2020 Results Announcement;3) Presentation Slides - 1H FY2020 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 213,760 bytes)
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