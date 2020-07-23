CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notification Of Results Release

23 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 23, 2020 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG200723OTHR3ZKK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Friday, 7 August 2020.CapitaLand will hold a virtual results briefing at 9.30 am on the same day. The "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com (webcast link will be made available a week before the actual event).
Back to top