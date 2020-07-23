News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2020 17:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notification of Results Release
|Announcement Reference
|SG200723OTHR3ZKK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Friday, 7 August 2020.CapitaLand will hold a virtual results briefing at 9.30 am on the same day. The "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com (webcast link will be made available a week before the actual event).