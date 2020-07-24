News
Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2020 17:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Minutes of Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG200724OTHR74Q3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the attached file for the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited held by way of electronic means, on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. ("AGM").For earlier announcements made on 5 June 2020 and 29 June 2020 (under the category "Annual General Meeting") in relation to the AGM, please refer to announcement reference no. SG200605MEETKH8E.