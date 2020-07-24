CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Of CapitaLand Limited

24 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2020 17:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited
Announcement Reference SG200724OTHR74Q3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached file for the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited held by way of electronic means, on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. ("AGM").For earlier announcements made on 5 June 2020 and 29 June 2020 (under the category "Annual General Meeting") in relation to the AGM, please refer to announcement reference no. SG200605MEETKH8E.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,468,563 bytes)
Back to top