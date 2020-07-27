News
Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott Residence Trust Sells Ascott Guangzhou And Citadines Didot Montparnasse Paris For Over S$190 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2020 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - ART sells Ascott Guangzhou and Citadines Didot Montparnasse Paris for over S$190 Million
|Announcement Reference
|SG200727OTHRPJB3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.