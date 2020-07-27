News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 27, 2020 17:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual
|Announcement Reference
|SG200727OTHRRVSV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.