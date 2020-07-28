News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 28, 2020 7:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200728OTHRSEQA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as attached for information: (1) ART News Release - Ascott Residence Trust reports distributable income of S$32.6 million in 1H 2020(2) ART 2020 First Half Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement (3) ART Presentation Slides - 1H 2020 Financial Results