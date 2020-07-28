News
Grant Of Share Awards And Issuance Of Shares By Way Of A Transfer Of Treasury Shares To Non-Executive Directors
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 28, 2020 18:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Grant of share awards and issuance of shares by way of a transfer of treasury shares to NEDs
|Announcement Reference
|SG200728OTHR3C66
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.