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News

Grant Of Share Awards And Issuance Of Shares By Way Of A Transfer Of Treasury Shares To Non-Executive Directors

28 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2020 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Grant of share awards and issuance of shares by way of a transfer of treasury shares to NEDs
Announcement Reference SG200728OTHR3C66
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 252,720 bytes)
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