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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

29 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2020 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200729OTHRX8NI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ( "CRCT" ), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CRCT's 1H FY2020 Financial Results, as attached for information.(1) News Release: CRCT registers 1H 2020 distributable income of S$37.0 million(2) 2020 Half Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Financial Results for 1H 2020

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  1. Press Release (Size: 345,384 bytes)
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