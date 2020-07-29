News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2020 7:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200729OTHRX8NI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ( "CRCT" ), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CRCT's 1H FY2020 Financial Results, as attached for information.(1) News Release: CRCT registers 1H 2020 distributable income of S$37.0 million(2) 2020 Half Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Financial Results for 1H 2020