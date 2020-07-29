News
Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Subsidiaries
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2020 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Members' voluntary liquidation of subsidiaries
|Announcement Reference
|SG200729OTHRH5RN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.