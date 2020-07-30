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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In interest Of Director - Mr Kee Teck Koon

30 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 30, 2020 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest of Director - Mr Kee Teck Koon
Announcement Reference SG200730OTHRB4NH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Mr Kee Teck Koon is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,121 bytes)
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