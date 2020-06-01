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News

S$650,000,000 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025 - Payment of Interest

01 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2020 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$650,000,000 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025 - Payment of Interest
Announcement Reference SG200601OTHR7AT0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 293,482 bytes)
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