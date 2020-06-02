News
Dormant Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - CapitaLand Express LLP
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 2, 2020 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant Subsidiary in Members' Voluntary Liquidation - CapitaLand Express LLP
|Announcement Reference
|SG200602OTHR3Y5R
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.