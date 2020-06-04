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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2020 Virtual Experience (4 June 2020)

04 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 3, 2020 18:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2020 (4 June 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200603OTHR67GX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited s subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,181,309 bytes)
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