CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Proposed Scrip Dividend Scheme

05 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 5, 2020 7:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Scrip Dividend Scheme
Announcement Reference SG200605OTHRU5MY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 819,714 bytes)
Back to top