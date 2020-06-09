News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia Non-Deal Roadshow 2020 (Via Teleconferences)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 9, 2020 18:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia Non-Deal Roadshow 2020 (via Teleconferences)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200609OTHRK4MI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above as attached for information.