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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia Non-Deal Roadshow 2020 (Via Teleconferences)

09 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 9, 2020 18:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia Non-Deal Roadshow 2020 (via Teleconferences)
Announcement Reference SG200609OTHRK4MI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

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