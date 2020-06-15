News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Payment Of Base Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 15, 2020 17:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Payment of Base Management Fee by Way of Issue of Units
|Announcement Reference
|SG200615OTHR65TN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached announcement for information.