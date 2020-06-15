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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Payment Of Base Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

15 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2020 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Payment of Base Management Fee by Way of Issue of Units
Announcement Reference SG200615OTHR65TN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached announcement for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 83,220 bytes)
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