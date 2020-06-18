News
SGX-CS Singapore Virtual Corporate Day (18 June 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 17, 2020 17:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|SGX-CS Singapore Virtual Corporate Day (18 June 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200617OTHR0FH5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.