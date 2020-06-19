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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 19 June 2020

19 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 19, 2020 18:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 19 June 2020
Announcement Reference SG200619OTHR1DPY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,322,569 bytes)
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