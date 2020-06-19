News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 19 June 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 19, 2020 18:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 19 June 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG200619OTHR1DPY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.