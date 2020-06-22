News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Citi Asia-Pacific Property Conference
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 22, 2020 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART and AREIT - Citi Asia-Pacific Property Conference
|Announcement Reference
|SG200622OTHR6JKI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)