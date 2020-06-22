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Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Citi Asia-Pacific Property Conference

22 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 22, 2020 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART and AREIT - Citi Asia-Pacific Property Conference
Announcement Reference SG200622OTHR6JKI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (ART)(2) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)

Attachments

  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 5,018,653 bytes)
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