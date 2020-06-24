News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 24 June 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 24, 2020 15:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held 24 June 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG200624OTHROMDP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.