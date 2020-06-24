News
Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides For 13th Annual General Meeting
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 24, 2020 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting.
|Announcement Reference
|SG200624OTHRO7T5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.