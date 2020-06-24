CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides For 13th Annual General Meeting

24 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 24, 2020 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting.
Announcement Reference SG200624OTHRO7T5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,682,156 bytes)
Back to top