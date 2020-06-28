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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting

28 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2020 10:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting
Announcement Reference SG200628OTHRUS0B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,405,075 bytes)
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