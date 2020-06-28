News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 28, 2020 10:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting
|Announcement Reference
|SG200628OTHRUS0B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.