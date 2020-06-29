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Ascott Residence Trust - S$250,000,000 Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities Issued In 2015

29 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 29, 2020 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - S$250,000,000 Fixed Rate Perpetual Securities Issued In 2015
Announcement Reference SG200629OTHRTBOH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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