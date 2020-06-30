News
Profit Guidance On The Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 6, 2020 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Profit Guidance
|Announcement Reference
|SG200706OTHRHVUW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.