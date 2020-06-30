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About Us
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Global

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News

Profit Guidance On The Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

30 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 6, 2020 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG200706OTHRHVUW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 350,176 bytes)
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