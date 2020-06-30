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Ascott Residence Trust - Profit Guidance On Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2020

30 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 13, 2020 7:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART - Profit Guidance on Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
Announcement Reference SG200713OTHR4KV9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 132,148 bytes)
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