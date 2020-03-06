News
Ascendas India Trust - US Non-Deal Roadshow (2 - 6 March 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 17:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - US Non-deal Roadshow (2 - 6 March 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHR87MF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.