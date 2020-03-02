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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Transfer Of Units Under Restricted Unit Plan And Performance Unit Plan

02 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 2, 2020 18:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT, AIT, Ascott Reit, CRCT and CCT - Transfer of units under RUP and/or PUP
Announcement Reference SG200302OTHRDX0S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)(2) Ascendas India Trust (AIT)(3) Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)(5) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)

Attachments

  1. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Size: 68,802 bytes)
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