News
Notice Of Transfer And Use Of Treasury Shares
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 2, 2020 19:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Notice of transfer and use of Treasury Shares
|Announcement Reference
|SG200302OTHROQIP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.