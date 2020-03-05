News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In interest Of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 5, 2020 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG200305OTHRLGOA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. is for information.