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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Retail China Trust

06 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2020 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"): Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of Units in CRCT
Announcement Reference SG200306OTHRQG12
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 154,997 bytes)
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