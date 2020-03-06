News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's Wholly Owned Subsidiaries
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2020 19:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's wholly owned subsidiaries
|Announcement Reference
|SG200306OTHRQ7NT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd., Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., Mawson Peak Holdings Pte. Ltd., Glenville Investments Pte. Ltd. and TJ Holdings (III) Pte. Ltd. (Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's wholly owned subsidiaries) is for information.