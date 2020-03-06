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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

06 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2020 19:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's wholly owned subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG200306OTHRQ7NT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd., Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., Mawson Peak Holdings Pte. Ltd., Glenville Investments Pte. Ltd. and TJ Holdings (III) Pte. Ltd. (Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited's wholly owned subsidiaries) is for information.

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