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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CapitaLand India Private Limited

10 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 10, 2020 18:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand India Private Limited
Announcement Reference SG200310OTHRSKFI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 32,306 bytes)
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