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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Change In First Court Hearing Date

12 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 12, 2020 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Change in First Court Hearing Date
Announcement Reference SG200312OTHR1DTG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,962 bytes)
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