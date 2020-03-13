News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Additional Listing Announcement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 13, 2020 12:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Additional Listing Announcement
|Announcement Reference
|SG200313OTHR5IKI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.