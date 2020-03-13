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News

Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of A Warehouse In The Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Khurja, NCR, India

13 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2020 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT-Proposed Acquisition of a Warehouse in Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone at Khurja, NCR, India
Announcement Reference SG200313OTHRIXQN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 230,381 bytes)
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