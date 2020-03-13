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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Change Of Registered Office Address of Trustee

13 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2020 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT, CCT, CMT and CRCT - Change of Registered Office Address of Trustee
Announcement Reference SG200313OTHRF1VV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following subsidiaries of CapitaLand Limited have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("AREIT");(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"); and(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT").

Attachments

  1. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Size: 29,673 bytes)
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