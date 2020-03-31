News
Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Stapled Securities In Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 31, 2020 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART- Payment of Management Fees by Way of Issue of Stapled Securities in Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG200331OTHRKT65
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.