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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Acquisition Of 25.0% Interest In Galaxis

31 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2020 20:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Acquisition of 25.0% Interest in Galaxis
Announcement Reference SG200331OTHR6ZYS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the announcement and press release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 214,130 bytes)
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