News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Acquisition Of 25.0% Interest In Galaxis
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 31, 2020 20:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Acquisition of 25.0% Interest in Galaxis
|Announcement Reference
|SG200331OTHR6ZYS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the announcement and press release on the above matter as attached for information.