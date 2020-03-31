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News

Business Updates For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2020

31 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 20, 2020 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020
Announcement Reference SG200420OTHRF9DF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Monday, 4 May 2020.
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