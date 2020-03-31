News
Business Updates For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 20, 2020 17:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG200420OTHRF9DF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020 will be released before the start of trading on Monday, 4 May 2020.