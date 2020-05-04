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About Us
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Global

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News

1Q 2020 Business Updates

04 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2020 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 1Q 2020 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG200504OTHR6NH6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,732,517 bytes)
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