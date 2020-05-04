News
1Q 2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 4, 2020 7:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|1Q 2020 Business Updates
|Announcement Reference
|SG200504OTHR6NH6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are for information.