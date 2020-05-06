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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Update On The Proposed Merger

06 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 6, 2020 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Update on Proposed Merger
Announcement Reference SG200506OTHR91X5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 75,920 bytes)
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