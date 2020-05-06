News
CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Update On The Proposed Merger
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 6, 2020 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Update on Proposed Merger
|Announcement Reference
|SG200506OTHR91X5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter as attached for information.