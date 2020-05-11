News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Bank Of America 2020 APAC Financial And Real Estate Equity And Credit Virtual Conference (11 May 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 8, 2020 17:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT - BOA 2020 APAC Financial and Real Estate Equity and Credit Virtual Conference (11 May 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200508OTHRRVZU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides for information.