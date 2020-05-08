News
Ascendas India Trust - Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 8, 2020 17:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST
|Announcement Reference
|SG200508OTHRENPH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the attached announcement for information.